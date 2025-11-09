Battle for Nuapada by-election is ideological, not personal: BJP State President Manmohan Samal

Advertisement

Nuapada: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) State President Manmohan Samal described the Nuapada by-election as an ideological battle (vichardhara ladhei) rather than a personal contest.

He said the common goal of all is the development of the region, particularly Nuapada, which holds great potential for progress.

The BJP State President asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party and the government led by CM Mohan Charan Majhi are fully committed (pratishrutibaddha) to the welfare and development of the state.

Advertisement

“We believe in work, not mere promises,” he said, emphasizing that the BJP translates its commitments into action.

Highlighting the government’s swift delivery, he noted that development work begins almost immediately after commitments are made, with more than half of several projects already completed in record time.

The saffron leader concluded by reaffirming that the BJP’s mission is to continue Odisha’s development journey, with many more projects lined up to ensure sustained progress and prosperity for every region of the state.