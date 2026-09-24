Bathing Banned At Puri Sea Beach amid Rough Sea Due To Deep Depression, Watch

Advertisement

Puri: Sea bathing has been temporarily banned at Puri beach in Odisha on Thursday due to rough sea conditions triggered by the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal.

The deep depression has led to a significant rise in tide height and intensity along the Puri coast. With the sea remaining turbulent and heavy rain continuing across coastal Odisha, the district administration has imposed restrictions on sea bathing.

Tourists and locals have been completely barred from entering the sea or taking a bath until conditions normalize.

Danger zones along the coastline have been identified and red warning flags have been put up. Lifeguard and Fire Services teams are keeping strict vigil on the beach, while police are making announcements over loudspeakers asking people not to venture into the sea.

Advertisement

Fishermen have also been completely barred from venturing into the sea off the Odisha and Puri coast in view of the deep depression. An emergency alert has been issued in this regard, with warnings being announced through loudspeakers in fishing villages by the coastal district administration.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued strict instructions to fishermen not to venture into the sea or Chilika Lake until weather conditions improve.

Watch the video here: