Baruni Snana: Over 50,000 Devotees Take the Holy Dip in Baitarani River

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Jajpur Town: The auspicious holy bath, “Baruni Snana”, was observed in the Baitarani River in Jajpur district of Odisha on Tuesday.

Devotees congregated at the Dashaswamedh Ghat in Jajpur to take part in the sacred ritual in the holy waters of the river. After the ritualistic bath, devotees performed Pinda Daan on the riverbanks as a respectful tribute to their ancestors.

Many devotees joined the event from local districts, various parts of Odisha, and neighbouring states. The district and municipal council administration made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the festival.

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After completing the holy dip and rituals, a large number of devotees visited prominent shrines in the area, including Maa Biraja Temple, Lord Jagannath Temple, Varaha, Yama, Maa Sata Bhauni (Seven Sisters), and Shani temples, where long queues were seen.

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