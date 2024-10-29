Bars in Odisha will reopen with these 21 restrictions as govt amends rules

Bhubaneswar: Bars in Odisha will now open as the state government has made some changes under the Odisha Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2024, allowing the bars to do the business with 21 restrictions.
As per the amended of rules, women, not below 21 years of age may be engaged in musical programmes or orchestra in the licensed ON shop premises having a bar license to sell foreign liquor and IMFL for consummation on the premise with prior written permission of the Excise Commissioner.
Below are the 21 restrictions which the bars have to follow:
- The premises shall be fixed with closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at appropriate places including the performance stage and with appropriate mechanism to ensure that the said facilities cannot be tampered with and switched on round the clock.
- The recorded footages of CCTV cameras shall be made available to the jurisdictional inspector-in-charge of police station as well as Officer-in-charge (OIC) of excise station.
- If the CCTV cameras do not function, it shall be immediately reported to the concerned OIC of the Excise Station as well as the police station in which jurisdiction, the licensed premise is located. The musical programme or Orchestra shall be stopped forthwith as and when the CCTV cameras become dysfunctional.
- The associated Hard Disc in such CCTV system must have the capacity to store data for a minimum period of three months.
- The licensee shall make an application along with either voter ID card or Aadhar card and clear photograph of the performers, taken within 6 months of such application whom they seek to engage in the musical programme or Orchestra, containing the names and details of the performers:
- The performers should wear clothes keeping public decency in mind.
- The performance stage should be bounded with a railing of 3 (three) feet height and there should be minimum 5 (five) feet distance between the railing and the seats for customers.
- A register shall be maintained by the licensee to keep records of names and local residential address of women perming in the musical programme or orchestra every day, which should be produced before an inspecting police officer or excise officer on demand.
- It shall be the responsibility of the licensee to gather and verify the information regarding name, local address, photograph and citizenship of the performers before applying for such permission. No women having been charge-sheeted by police for involvement in immoral trafficking (prevention) Act, 1956 shall be engaged for performing in the musical programme or orchestra.
- The area designated for the musical performance or orchestra shall be minimum 10ft x 12ft i.e., 120sq ft (one hundred and twenty sq ft).
- The performers shall not be awarded by the customers directly, either by paying money or by showering anything which can be converted into money.
- If any customer wants to award a performer, the same shall be handed over to the manager of the licensed the licensed premises concerned.
- The licensee shall display the license prominently on the walls of the place of performance.
- Subject to the provisions of the prohibition of smoking in public places rules, no person shall smoke and no licensee or his nominated manger or managers shall permit smoking in the establishment.
- Separate washroom and locker facilities shall be provided for performers so engaged.
- The applicant or licensee shall be holding the certificate regarding fire safety from the competent authority.
- The establishment shall issue a photo ID card to each performer so engaged which shall be carried by that employee at all times during the period of duty.
- Adequate private security measures must be taken by the licensee to prevent sexual or other harassment in any form of any woman engaged in his/her licensed premises.
- The licensee must ensure the safety of women engaged in his/her “ON” shop by providing fee and suitable travel arrangements to her place of residence, either temporary or permanent.
- The licensee is to submit a letter of consent by the performer along with medical fitness certificate; and
- Permission of competent authority as regards Regulation and Control in use of loudspeakers in terms of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 200 shall be obtained.