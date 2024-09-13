Baripada: 4 students swept away in canal during Lord Ganesh idol immersion, 2 rescued, watch

Baripada: In a tragic incident as many as four students were swept away into the deep water of a canal in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Friday. However, out of them two students have been rescued while the other two students are yet to be traced out.

The incident took place when they had gone for immersion of Lord Ganesha idol in the Subarnarekha canal. The incident took place in the canal near Laxmiposhi area under Bhanjapur Police station limits.

The two rescued persons are Ranjan Kumar Nayak of Barpada Police Station limits in Balasore district and Tapan Kamila of Baliapala Police Station limits.

The missing persons are Tanmaya Kumar Behera of Singagadia village under Laxmansahi panchayat in Khunta area and Dibyajyoti Sahu of Rasagovindapur area. The four are from the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya.

As per reports, four students from a local mess had gone to immerse Lord Ganesh idol in the canal. As there was deep water in the canal they could not guess and resultantly swept away into the deep water.

Following the incident, the fire services personnel rushed to the spot and initiated search operation. After some time they managed to trace out and rescue two persons. However, two more students are still missing. The search operation is underway.

Watch the video here: