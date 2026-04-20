Bargarh: Sex racket busted at dhaba, owner and wife among five arrested; one woman rescued

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Bargarh: Bargarh Rural Police busted a sex racket operating in a roadside dhaba at Dhangar village under and arrested five persons including owner of the eatery and his wife.

The arrested persons have been identified as Atmaram Panda, the owners of the dhaba, and his wife Pranati Panda. Apart from arresting the couple, police also arrested three customers whom they identified as Nimai Sahu, Sumanta Bhoi and Madan Banchhor.

Following their arrest, all of them were forwarded to court while a woman was rescued from the spot

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Acting on a tip-off, a special team, which was formed under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (SP) and Bargarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), conducted a raid at the dhaba last night and detected the sex racket and seized cash to the tune of Rs 26,260, 263.8 litres of foreign liquor (FL), and 32 litres of country liquor (OS) from the spot.

Further investigation into the illegal activity is underway.