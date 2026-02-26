Bargarh: Passenger bus meets with accident, passengers narrowly escape, watch

Advertisement

Bargarh: A passenger bus met with an accident in Bargarh district of Odisha on Thursday. The accident took place at about 8.30 am today on the bridge of Damdama River near Atabira.

As per the information received, the bus was seen hanging precariously on a bridge that sent passengers into a panic on Sambalpur-Bargarh National Highway No. 53 near Atabira.

The bus was traveling from Sambalpur to Bargarh, lost its balance and climbed onto the Damdama Bridge, stopping half-suspended over the bridge.

Passengers barely escaped a potentially disastrous plunge as the bus teetered on the edge.

Eyewitnesses recount the harrowing scene, stating that a slight fall would have led to a major tragedy. Injured passengers received primary treatment at Atabira Community Health Center, with over 20 treated at the hospital. Some critically injured passengers were shifted to private hospitals. Police arrived promptly, shifting the injured to safety.

Watch the video here: