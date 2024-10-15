Bargarh: Leopard dies after being hit by unknown vehicle!

Bargarh: In an unfortunate incident that will sadden the people mostly the animal lovers, a leopard died allegedly after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Odisha’s Bargarh district this evening.

Sources said that the some people who were passing through the road in Barapahad forest under the Ambabhona block of the district at around 7 PM today found the leopard lying dead on the road and informed the forest officials about it.

Given the circumstances, it is assumed that the leopard died after being hit by an unknown vehicle, however, the hands of the hunters behind it also cannot be ruled out, said sources.

A team of forest officials are said to have reached the spot and started a probe after seizing the carcass of the leopard.

Meanwhile, people claimed that the several wild animals are living in Barapahad forest and often cross the road. However, they die either after being hit by the vehicles or killed by the poachers as no proper measures have been taken for their safety.

