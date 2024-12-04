Bargarh Dhanuyatra to commence from January 3, ‘Subha Khunti’ installed, watch

Bargarh: The world famous Bargarh Dhanuyatra will commence from January 3 to continue for 11 days till January 13th in 2025 in Bargarh town of Odisha.

For Dhanuyatra 2025, the auspicious pillar (Subha Khunti) was installed today. After worshipping the goddess Ma Samaleswari, the presiding deity of Bargarh, a procession reached the Sanchar ground at Hatpada.

The auspicious flag was installed at the Sanchar ground. The president of the Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Samiti and Bargarh District Collector SP Prahallad Sahai Meena, the artist selected to play the role of Kansa, Bhubaneswar Pradhan and the committee members were present on this occassion. The procession reached the Sanchar ground at Hatpada.

Accordingly, the Ambapali village on the outskirts of Bargarh town will turn Gopapura while the Bargarh town will turn into Mathura Nagari and the River Jeera will become Yamuna Nadi for 11 days starting from 3rd January 2025.

It is to be noted that Bargarh Dhanuyatra is regarded as the largest open air theatre.

