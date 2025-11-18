Bargarh DhanuYatra: Sushil Meher to play the role of Kansa

Advertisement

Bargarh: Finally, the famous Dhanu Yatra got their new Kansa. Susil Meher has been selected the play Kansa in the iconic Dhanuyatra. He will play the role for a period of three years.

In a press-conference, Additional District Collector and convenor of the artist coordination committee Mahendra Mohapatra announced following an intensive audition process at the Bargarh Town Hall.

As per the organisers, a total of 291 artists had applied for various roles this year, of which 186 appeared for the auditions. For the role of Kansa, 44 applications were received, of which 36 artists turned up for the final round.

The selection of other supporting actors, including Mahamantri, Senapati, Chanur, Mushtik, Narad, Devaki, Basudev, and Ugrasen, was completed over the past two days.

Dhanu Yatra, considered the world’s largest open-air theatre festival will begin from Dec 24 for 11 days. The festival draws thousands of visitors and performers to Bargarh.

Dhanuyatra is an adaptation of Krishna Leela and Mathura Vijay. The artist in the role of Kansa becomes the king for 11 days during which Bargarh turns into Mathura and Jeera river into Yamuna. Ambapali becomes Gopapur during the period. The rule of Kansa, his death, and the victory of Lord Krishana are enacted at various places in Mathura and Gopapura during the 11-day festival.

