Baranga Third-Degree Torture: IIC Niranjan Nayak Transferred, Purighat IIC takes charge

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Baranga: In a major development in the Baranga third degree torture allegations, disciplinary action has been taken against Inspector-in Charge (IIC).

The Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Baranga police station Niranjan Nayak has been transferred to Cuttack DCP office following the controversy.

Following which, Purighat IIC Biswa Ranjan Nayak has taken charge of Baranga police station.

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The action follows with rumours about the death of a 32-year-old man Rakesh Behera who was allegedly subjected to custodial torture at Barang police station, the irate residents of Chandiprasad village blocked the Trisulia-Bhubaneswar road in front of the police station.

Rakesh was allegedly subjected to third-degree torture at Baranga police station after his detention on May 21 following the recovery of a half-buried body of a woman from the bed of river Kathajodi near Brahmanigaon. Rakesh’s wife had gone missing on May 15, following which he had filed a missing complaint at the police station.

As per sources, tension escalated on Friday after police allegedly failed to provide concrete information regarding Rakesh’s condition. He was undergoing treatment in the central ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital before being shifted to the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) department on Friday. Rakesh’s mother-in-law, Minati Sahu, who had been attending to him at the hospital informed villagers that staff and police personnel had taken him away in an ambulance.