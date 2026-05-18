Baranga: OMFED tanker driver dies after falling from two-storey terrace

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Baranga : A tragic incident has been reported from Baranga area on Sunday night, where a youth died after allegedly falling from the terrace of a two-storey building. The deceased has been identified as Jagannath Sahu, who was working as a milk tanker driver at OMFED.

According to reports, Jagannath was a native of Ambashala village under Balikuda area of Jagatsinghpur district. He had been staying in a rented house at Shandhapur village along with his brother.

Sources said the incident took place at around 11 PM on Saturday while he was reportedly walking on the rooftop of the house. Due to alleged negligence, he accidentally slipped and fell from the two-storey terrace. After falling, his head reportedly hit the boundary wall, leading to severe bleeding.

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He died on the spot due to critical injuries.

On receiving information, police from Godisahi outpost reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to SCB Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is underway.