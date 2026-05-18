Barang: Forest department successfully tranquilises sick tusker in Chandaka forest

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Barang: A sick tusker roaming in the Ambilo forest under the Haldia Range of Chandaka Wildlife Division was successfully tranquilised by the Forest Department on Monday.

According to officials, two tuskers had been moving around the Haldia Range area for the past several days, out of which one elephant was reportedly unwell. The Forest Department had been closely monitoring the movement of both elephants with the help of drone cameras.

During the operation, the healthy tusker was first driven deeper into the forest to avoid any disturbance. Later, the sick elephant was tranquilised by the forest team and provided immediate medical treatment on the spot.

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After treatment, the elephant was released back into the forest.

A special 10-member team was formed for the operation. Chandaka DFO Binod Acharya, ACF Sangram Mohanty, Chandaka range officials, the Nandankanan Zoological Park team, and other forest department personnel took part in the rescue and treatment operation.