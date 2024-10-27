Barahipur Sarpanch suspended for misappropriation of govt funds

By Abhilasha
Mahanga: The sarpanch of Baharipur gram panchayat of Mahanga block in Cuttack, Rasmita Swain have been suspended with immediate effect for allegedly involving in misappropriation of government money to a tune of more than Rs 2 lakh.

In an order issued by the director of Panchayati Raj and D.W department, it is said that sarpanch Rasmita has misused funds over Rs 2 lakh (Rs 1,35,000 for 2 ACs, Rs 20,248 for electrification purpose, Rs 48,000 for dismantling Radheshyam school and Rs 4,000 for transportation of ACs) along with PEO.

So, the Odisha government have placed her under suspension with immediate effect pending initiation of disciplinary proceedimgs under Section 115(1) of the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, 1964.

