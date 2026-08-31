Baragada schools to remain closed today amid Red warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall

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Baragada: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a Red Warning for Baragada district amid the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall, all schools in the district will remain closed on Monday.

The District Education Officer (DEO) of Baragada stated that all the schools functioning under the jurisdiction of Baragada district shall remain closed. The order has been issued on behalf of the Collector & District Magistrate by the DEO.

Following the order, all types of government, government-aided, privately managed schools, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (OAVs)/Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) along with Anganwadi Centres coming under their respective jurisdiction will remain closed today.

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The administration has taken the precautionary step to ensure the safety of students and school staff amid the adverse weather conditions.

This decision has come in the wake of increase in rainfall activity in Odisha due to the westward movement of a low pressure system.