Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous draws flak for sitting on Excise Commissioner’s chair, watch

Cuttack: Barabati MLA Sofia Firdous has drawn a flak for reportedly sitting on Excise Commissioner Narasingha Bhol’s chair while inspecting the office yesterday.

Following speculation of shifting of the Excise Commissioner’s office to Bhubaneswar from CDA Krushak Bazaar in Cuttack, Firdous along with some of his supporters made a surprise visit to the office yesterday and expressed resentment over what she witnessed.

“When I visited the office, I found several important files lying here and there on the ground. There was a high chance of theft of the files that were scattered near the entry of the office. The conditions of the files are very bad. Even white ants have destroyed some of the files,” Firdous alleged.

“Even the rooms including that of the Excise Commissioner are in such a situation that as if they are not used at all. If the offices are being run like this and the government is unaware, then it is very unfortunate,” she added.

Speaking about the shifting of the office, the Barabati MLA said that I have not got any information in this regard but I want the office to function in a full-fledged manner from here.

One the other hand, the Excise Commissioner clarified that neither there was nor there is any proposal to shift the office from Cuttack to Bhubaneswar. “If any news in this regard is being spread, then it is a rumour and there is no truth in it,” he said.

Firdous, however, was slammed by the oppositions after a video of her purportedly showing her sitting on the chair of the Excise Commissioner while inspecting went viral.

Cuttack Mayor Subhash Singh said that we should maintain the protocol and avoid sitting on anyone’s chair. What the MLA has done is completely wrong and she has set a bad example, Singh alleged.

Adding to the Cuttack Mayor, senior BJD leader Debashish Samantaray said, “The Excise Commissioner’s chair is not the chair of an ordinary person. The one who is constitutionally appointed by the government is only eligible to sit on the chair. What the MLA did is not a good sign for the democracy. She should follow the protocol.”

Watch the viral video of Sofia Firdous here:

