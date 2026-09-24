Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2026: Apply online for 1100 Wealth Executive, Credit Analyst posts

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Bank of Baroda will closed the online application window for the recruitment drive of 1100 Wealth Executive, Credit Analyst posts today. The online application process commenced on 04 September 2026, and the last date to apply is today that is on 24th September 2026.

A total of 1,100 vacancies are on offer – 1,000 posts for Wealth Executive (JMG/S-I) under the Wealth Management Services department and 100 posts for Credit Analyst-C&IC (MMG/S-II) under the Corporate & Institutional Credit department.

Applications are accepted only in online mode, and selected candidates may be posted to any branch or office of the Bank across India.

Vacancy Details

Wealth Executive (JMG/S-I) – Wealth Management Services: 1000 (SC-150, ST-75, OBC-270, EWS-100, UR-405)

Credit Analyst – C&IC (MMG/S-II) – Corporate & Institutional Credit: 100 (SC-15, ST-8, OBC-27, EWS-10, UR-40)

Note that the bank reserves the right to modify the number of vacancies depending on its requirement.

Application Fee

General, EWS and OBC: Rs. 850/- + Payment Gateway Charges

SC, ST, PWBD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen) & Women: Rs. 175/- + Payment Gateway Charges

Educational Qualification

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Wealth Executive: Graduation in any discipline AND any one valid certification among: IC 38 (Insurance Institute of India), NISM Series V A (Mutual Fund Distributors), NISM Series XXI-A (PMS Distributors), or NISM Series V-D (Mutual Fund – Specialised Investment Fund Distributors). Preferred: 2-year full-time PG degree/diploma in Management or MBA (Finance/Marketing/Banking).

They should also have a Minimum of 2 years of experience in sales of wealth products with leading public/private/foreign banks, broking, securities firms, asset management companies, or wealth management companies in India.

Credit Analyst – C&IC: Graduation in any discipline AND Chartered Accountant. Mandatory experience of minimum 1 year of banking experience in a Scheduled Commercial Bank. It is preferable if the candidate have experience in Corporate Credit.

Age Limit

Wealth Executive: 22 -32 years

Credit Analyst – C&IC: 21 -33 years

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise Application Scrutiny, an Online Test, Psychometric Test, Group Discussion (GD) and/or Personal Interview (PI), or any other test deemed suitable by the Bank.

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2026

Visit the official Bank of Baroda website: www.bankofbaroda.bank.in/Career.htm

Click on the Current Opportunities option

Click on the application link

Register online and fill in the online application form with required information

Upload documents as per instructions given in the official notification.

Pay the application fee/intimation charges if required

Submit application

Keep print out of the submitted application form for future reference.