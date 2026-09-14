Bank manager abducted over loan dispute rescued from Baleshwar, two arrested

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Kataka: A bank relationship manager who was reportedly kidnapped from Kataka has been rescued from Baleshwar district of Odisha. Two persons have been taken into custody in connection with the abduction.

As per reports, the kidnapped bank official has been identified as Manoj Kumar Sahu. His wife had filed a written complaint at the Madhupatna police station after he went missing.

In the complaint, Manoj’s wife mentioned that a few youths later contacted her over phone and demanded money for the safe return of her husband.

During the investigation, police identified the accused as Manoj’s former account holder, who had applied for a loan that was not approved. Subsequently, they decided to kidnap him.

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The accused came to Kataka in a car, called Manoj out of his house and took him away in the vehicle, added reports.

Based on the complaint, Madhupatna police launched an investigation and located Manoj in Baleshwar. Following which, he was rescued and two accused have been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the accused have been identified as Ramachandra Das of Gambhari under Basta police station limits and Rajkumar Sahu from the Singla police station jurisdiction in Baleshwar.