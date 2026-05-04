Bank Branch Manager arrested for embezzlement of govt funds over Rs 1.08 crore

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Malkangiri: Odisha Vigilance arrested Sudhansu Khora, the Branch Manager of KCC (Koraput Central Co-Operative) Bank in Malkangiri for embezzling government funds.

The Branch Manager was arrested for embezzling government funds Rs 1,08,75,000 related to recovery of crop loan amount deposited by loanee farmers under 5 Large Area Multipurpose Co-operative Societies (LAMPCS) in Malkangiri district.

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In this connection, Odisha Vigilance has registered two cases vide Koraput Vigilance PS Case No 4 & 5 dated 04.05.2026 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(a) PC Amendment Act,2018/316(5)/344 BNS,2024 and Khora will be forwarded to the Court.

Detailed report follows.