Banana-laden truck overturns on Jaydev-Vihar overbridge in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: A banana-laden truck overturned at Jayadev Vihar in Bhubaneswar after it hit a car travelling ahead of it early hours of Wednesday morning.

As per information, The truck was carrying bananas from Andhra Pradesh to Jajpur when the accident took place on the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack National Highway at around 4 am. The accident disrupted vehicular movement along the busy stretch.

As per reports, the car travelling ahead of the truck applied its brakes suddenly, following which the truck lost control and overturned.

Advertisement

On being informed, the Nayapalli police reached the spot and rescued the injured truck driver. The overturned vehicle was subsequently moved to the roadside with the help of a crane.

Later, the PCR and police personnel cleared the bananas that had fallen onto the road following the accident and then normal traffic movement on the highway was restored.