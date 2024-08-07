Banakalagi Niti: Puri Lord Jagannath Temple to remain closed for four hours today

Puri: The famous Lord Jagannath Temple, Srimandir will remain closed for four hours today. The temple will remain closed for public darshan for Banakalagi Rituals or Srimukha Sringara Rituals of the Holy Trinity Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra.

As per the information given by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, the public darshan of the trinity will be restricted for the devotees for four hours from 5 PM to 9 PM.

Taking to its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the I&PR Department informed, “Shri Vigrahaman Bankalagi Niti will be held on Shukla Trithiya Tithi. Therefore, after the end of the second vog mandap, public darshan will remain suspended from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.”

The rituals will be performed by a particular class of servitors known as Datta Mahapatra. The Banaka lagi ritual will begin after the completion of all the other rituals and the second Bhoga Mandap of Mahaprabhu.

As per the culture experts, certain rare forest products are used to prepare the four types of colors- haritala (red), hengula (yellow), sankha (white), and black and these are then applied to the face of the deities.