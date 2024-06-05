Banakalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath and his siblings today: Sri Mandir to remain closed from 7 pm to 10.30 pm

Puri: The world famous and one among the Chaar Dham of India, Puri Sri Mandir will remain closed for general darshan today for three and half hours as Banakalagi rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will be performed.

Informing about the closure of darshan, Odisha’s I & PR department tweeted, “Today, 15.6.2024, Wednesday, Jestha Krishna Chaturdashi Tithi, Banakalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be held. Therefore, after the conclusion of the Dwitiya Bhogamandap’, darsgan will be closed from 7:00 pm to 10:30 pm.”

The general darshan will be closed after the completion of ‘Dwitiya Bhogamandap’. It is worth mentioning here that the Banakalagi Niti or Shrimukha Sringara means applying fresh colours on the idols of the deities. This secret and special ritual holds a lot of significance in the tradition of the Srimandir.

As per tradition, the Dutta Mohapatra Sevakas (Servitors) and Khadiprasad Daetapati Servitors perform the rituals. Different types of natural colors like Hingula, Haritala, Kasturi, Keshar, glue of Kaintha are used to prepare a Banaka.

