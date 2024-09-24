Ban on DJ during visarjan, liquor and plastic during Durga Puja in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Reports said on Tuesday that there shall be a ban on DJs, liquor and plastic use during Durga Puja in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, there was a meeting between the police and the puja committees which in which it was decided that the above shall be banned in the Puja. No DJ shall perform during the Puja or the visarjan ceremony.

Accordingly the decision for liquor-free and plastic-free worship has been taken. The puja committee will conduct Satyapatha (oath taking) for drug free pooja.

A meeting of all the Puja Committees in Bhubaneswar and Police Commissionerate of the capital was held. All members of the Durga Puja Committee and Visarjan Committee including MLAs, Mayor of Bhubaneswar, Ekamra, North and Jayadev constituencies were present in the meeting under the authority of Police Commissioner.