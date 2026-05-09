Balipatna: Youth Thrashed to Death with Iron Rod Days after Balianta Lynching, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Less than 24 hours after the mob lynching in Balianta, another brutal murder has been reported from Balipatna on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, sparking tension in the area.

The incident took place under Balipatna Police Station limits on Friday. According to police, an argument broke out between Rakesh Mohanty alias Mantu, of Athantar village, and Pintu Saha of Bengabati slum, allegedly over money and drug dealing.

Enraged during the altercation, Pintu allegedly hit Rakesh on the head with an iron rod. Rakesh collapsed in a pool of blood and was rushed to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Following the murder, a tense and mournful atmosphere prevailed in the locality. Locals staged a protest on Saturday, burning tyres on the road over rising crime in the area.

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Balipatna Police have arrested the accused, Pintu Saha. Police said they are probing whether others were involved in the incident.

The murder comes days after a GRP constable was lynched by a mob in the nearby Balianta area. Residents alleged that increasing drug trafficking in Balipatna is leading to a rise in violent crime, and have demanded strict police action.

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