Balianta Soumya Murder Case: Accused absconding, crime branch intensifies raids across states

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Bhubaneswar: In a major development in the sensational Balianta Soumya murder case, several accused persons have reportedly gone absconding fearing arrest after being identified by the Crime Branch. Sources said many of the accused have locked their houses and fled from the area to evade police action.

The Crime Branch has launched an intensive crackdown and is conducting late-night raids to trace and arrest all those involved in the case. Investigation teams are carrying out searches at multiple locations and are also tracking the movements of the accused persons.

According to sources, some of the accused may be hiding at relatives’ houses or may have fled outside Odisha to avoid arrest. Investigators are keeping a close watch on their possible hideouts and contacts.

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Meanwhile, reports suggest that a few accused persons are preparing to move court seeking anticipatory bail. However, the Crime Branch has made it clear that strict action will be taken against everyone involved in the murder case.

Crime Branch DG has reportedly warned that no accused will be spared and all those linked to the incident will be arrested soon. The investigation into the high-profile case is currently underway.