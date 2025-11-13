Balianta police station ASI Somanath Palei nabbed by Vigilance while taking bribe

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Somanath Palei, the ASI of Balianta Police station was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe from a complainant today.

Palei was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a complainant to help him in a family dispute case, of which he was the Investigating Officer.

Palei assured the complainant to help him in the case and demanded bribe Rs 4,000 for the same. He also threatened him with arrest unless the bribe amount was paid. On this, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance authorities.

Upon receiving the information, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed the ASI today while taking the bribe from the complainant in the Balianta Police Station. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of accused police officer and seized.

Advertisement

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations linked to Palei from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No. 25 dt. 12.11.2025 U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against the accused Sri Palei, ASI.

Investigation is in progress. Detailed report follows.