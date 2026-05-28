Balianta murder case: One more accused arrested, total arrest count rises to 17

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In another development in the murder case of GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain at Balianta, the Odisha Crime branch arrested another accused involved, taking the number of arrests to 17.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Jena, alias Geda. He has been arrested from a hotel in Patia area of Bhubaneswar.

The investigators said that he was involved in inciting the people in the crowd to attack and kill Soumya. Despite being warned, he did not listen and continued to abuse and attack Soumya.

Of the 17 arrests made so far, 11 were carried out earlier by the Commissionerate Police, while the Crime Branch arrested six accused.

Advertisement

Earlier, 16 persons were arrested in the murder case.

The Odisha government handed over the investigation to the CID Crime Branch, while the Odisha State Commission for Women also initiated a separate inquiry into the matter.

The case came to light after two women alleged that they were assaulted and misbehaved with by two youths near the Bhingarpur–Kaja area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7.

Following the allegations, local residents allegedly caught the duo and assaulted them publicly. GRP constable Soumya Ranjan Swain later succumbed to his injuries, while the other youth sustained injuries.

Also Read: Families Claim 4 Wrongly Arrested In Balianta Mob Lynching Case