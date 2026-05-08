Balianta mob lynching: Tension over Soumya Ranjan’s death continues as family members and locals block road with his body

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Bhubaneswar: Tension over the death of Soumya Ranjan Swain, who died after mob lynching in Balianta yesterday, continues as his family members with the help of locals block Phulnakhara-Nialia road with his body today.

The protesters demanded that they will lift the road blockade only after the arrest of those involved in the lynching and stringent action against each of them.

The protesters’ road blockade massively disrupted vehicular movement on Phulnakhara-Nialia road. Several vehicles were stranded on the road.

Adequate police forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order. Several senior officials also reached the spot and trying to pacify the angry demonstrators.

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On the other hand, Police Director General (DG) Y.B Khurania and Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Dutta Singh visited the spot of crime and held meeting with Chief Secretary Anu Garg at Lok Seva Bhavan to discuss the ongoing situation in detail.

Besides, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Shovana Mohanty also visited the spot to find out the exact truth behind the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, all male members of Bhingarpur village under Balianta Police station limits have fled from the village fearing police arrest.