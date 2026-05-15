Balianta mob lynching case: Shocking details emerge, violence escalated even after police arrival

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Bhubaneswar: More shocking details have surfaced in the Balianta brutality case, where mob violence reportedly intensified even after police reached the spot.

According to the investigation, Soumya Ranjan Swain, whose hands and legs were tied, was attacked more brutally even after police untied him at the scene.

Sources said the crowd became more aggressive in the presence of police and allegedly continued assaulting Soumya despite police intervention. More than 20 attackers have been identified in connection with the incident.

Among them, five persons are said to be the main conspirators involved in tying up the victim initially. Two of the five accused have already been arrested.

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Police have also kept eyewitnesses and bystanders under the scanner. Based on viral video footage and mobile recordings collected from the area, investigators are questioning even those who were present at the scene but did not directly participate in the attack. Officials suspect several people may have encouraged the violence instead of trying to stop it.

According to information gathered by the Crime Branch, the first emergency call was made to the 112 helpline after tensions escalated in the area. The incident reportedly occurred around 10:45 pm and police reached the spot within 10 minutes. However, despite police presence, mob violence allegedly continued from 11 pm till nearly 11:45 pm.

The Crime Branch has intensified its probe and is examining every aspect of the case, including police response time, crowd behaviour and the sequence of events leading to the fatal assault.

Investigators are also relying heavily on CCTV footage, mobile videos and eyewitness statements to identify all those involved.