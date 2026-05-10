Balianta mob lynching case: IIC Anil Kumar Parida transferred, 4 police personnel suspended

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Balianta police IIC Anil Kumar Parida has been transferred while four other police personnel have been suspended reportedly for dereliction of their duty during the recent mob lynching case which triggered public outrage.

According to reports, Balianta police station IIC Anil Kumar Parida has been transferred and attached to UPD, Bhubaneswar headquarters and inspector Rashmita Behera has been posted as the new IIC of Balianta police station.

Likewise, three of the police station vehicle staff including one Sub-Inspector (SI), one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and one Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) have been suspended while one Home Guard (HG) has been issued notice to discontinue his services from HG organization.

Advertisement

Similarly, one constable of PCR 42 vehicle staff also has been suspended and notice has been issued to a Home Guard to discontinue his services from HG organization.

The transfer and suspension of the police personnel comes soon after the Odisha Crime Branch started an investigation into the matter by vising the crime scene.