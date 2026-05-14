Balianta mob lynching case: Crime Branch to conduct lie detector test to find out truth

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Bhubaneswar: The truth behind the mystery of Balianta brutality case may soon come out as the Crime Branch has reportedly initiated preparations for polygraph tests on the two victim girls and Omm Prakash, the survivor and the close associate of deceased Soumya Ranjan Swain.

The move is aimed at verifying conflicting statements and reconstructing the sequence of events surrounding the alleged crime.

Sources said the investigating agency has begun drafting nearly 300 questions for the examination to verify statements and establish the sequence of events. The probe will focus on the alleged attempt to sexually assault the victims and the circumstances surrounding the assault on Soumya.

As all three individuals (Omm and the two girls) were present during the incident, investigators consider their statements crucial to ascertain to know the truth behind the case. The polygraph test is expected to help determine whether any facts have been withheld or if there are inconsistencies in the testimonies given by the trio so far.

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The Crime Branch is currently coordinating with the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) to complete the legal procedures required for the tests. Officials are reportedly preparing detailed questionnaires covering every aspect of the incident, from its beginning to the aftermath.

It is to be noted here that the family members of Soumya, who died due to mob lynching on May 7, had earlier demanded a polygraph examination, maintaining that such a test would help the police to bring out the truth behind the sensational case.

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