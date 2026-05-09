Balianta Mob lynching case: CCTV footage shows deceased assaulting two young women

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Bhubaneswar: In a new development in the Balianta GRP constable mob lynching case, a CCTV footage has proved the allegation brought by the two young woman that they were misbehaved and assaulted by the deceased GRP constable and another man.

The CCTV footage shows the deceased GRP constable, identified as Soumya Ranjan, and another young man misbehaving with the two young woman. On basis of the CCTV footage, the police has arrested the other associate of Soumya, whose identity has not been disclosed yet, for sexually harassing the women.

The death of the GRP constable due to mob lynching in Balianta area of Bhubaneswar, has sparked widespread discussion across Odisha. The police have arrested five persons in connection to the mob attack on Soumya that caused his death.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Commission has recorded the statement of the victim and has also collected a report from the police.

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The two women and their family are reportedly living in a terrified state after the incident came to light. They are too scared to go outside and have been stuck at home since the brutal incident in fear of getting attacked.

On the other hand, Soumya’s family members, friends and relatives stage d a road blocked by putting Soumya’s dead body on the road yesterday. Soumya’s last rites were performed late at night.

Notably, the mob lynching victim identified as Soumya Ranjan, was reportedly attacked by villagers after allegations emerged that he had misbehaved with and assaulted a young woman.

The complainant alleged that Soumya Ranjan tore her clothes and attempted to attack her. She was reportedly rescued after informing Balianta police and residents of Benupur and Bhingarpur villages.