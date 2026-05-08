Balianta mob lynching: BJP responds to LoP Naveen Patnaik, says strict and exemplary action being taken

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Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agasti Behera gave a strong reply to Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik over the Balianta mob lynching and stated that the police are taking strict and exemplary action.

While speaking exclusively to Kalinga TV, the MLA said that it is the duty of the opposition party to target the government and the LoP has the habit of writing letters but he is forgetting that many terrifying and tragic incidents were also happening during the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government.

“But our (BJP) government has been implementing a “zero-tolerance” policy against crimes and accordingly immediate actions are being taken against the accused persons,” he added.

“The Balianta mob lynching took place due to public anger. The Chief Minister has condemned the incident and directed the DGP to take strict actions against every individual involved in the incident. Besides, he directed the State Commission for Women to visit the spot and find out the truth,” the BJP MLA clarified.

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“Till now, five people have been arrested and further actions are being taken. Instead of showing sensitivity for such sensitive case, the opposition party is doing politics,” he alleged.

It is to be noted here that a group of people mercilessly beat two youths- Soumya Ranjan Swain and Om Prakash Rout- for allegedly misbehaving with two girls after hitting their scooty at Bhingarpur under Balianta Police station limits.

After the videos of the horrific incident became viral, people from all walks of life condemned it prompting the Chief Minister to give his statement.