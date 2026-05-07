Balianta lynching case: Odisha CM expressed deep grief, orders strict action

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the Balianta lynching case in which a man died earlier today.

The Chief Minister also spoke to the Director General of Police (DGP) Y.B. Khurania regarding the incident and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident and strict action against the culprits.

Majhi also advised the police administration and the police force to be vigilant so that such mob lynching incidents do not happen again. He has directed the police to take the strictest possible action to establish the rule of law in the state.

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The CM also spoke to the State Women’s Commission Chairperson Shovana Mohanty regarding the incident.

According to reports, Mohanty will go to Balianta tomorrow to discuss with the women who have been alleged to have been abused in this incident in order to ascertain the real truth while being aware of all aspects of the incident.

It is worth noting that the police have registered two separate cases over the incident and so far arrested four people for their involvement. Further probe into the matter is underway.