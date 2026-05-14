Balianta brutality case: Odisha Crime Branch arrests prime culprit Ranjit Patra

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Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough into the Balianta brutality case, Odisha Crime Branch today arrested prime culprit Ranjit Patra alias Chinu.

In a press release the Crime Branch, which has been entrusted by the Government of Odisha with the investigation into the sensational incident that occurred on May 7 under Balianta Police Station in the Bhingarpur-Kaja area, informed that it arrested Chinu today based on substantial evidence collected during the course of investigation,

It informed that investigation has revealed his alleged involvement in assaulting the deceased on the head, a vital part of the body, with a bamboo stick after the deceased had been immobilized by having his hands and legs tied with ropes.

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Prior to this, the Crime Branch had earlier arrested accused Bunty@ Judhisthira Jena (22 Yrs) on May 11 and forwarded him to the Court.

So far, a total of 13 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Out of them, 11 accused persons were arrested earlier by the local police.

Investigation is continuing on a priority basis, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the incident.