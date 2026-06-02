Balianta brutality case: NHRC team to visit Soumya Ranjan’s village today

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Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has intensified its probe into the sensational Balianta mob lynching case, with a team scheduled to visit the village of the deceased Soumya Ranjan Swain on Tuesday.

During the visit, the officials are expected to meet Soumya’s family members to gather firsthand information about his life and circumstances leading up to the incident.

The team may also interrogate the eye witnesses and survivors as a part of their fact finding exercise.

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Sources revealed that the NHRC team may visit the crime spot as well to get a better understanding of the sequence of events.

Earlier yesterday, the team interrogated and collected information from former Balianta police station IIC, Crime Branch ACP and DSP and SP of the GRP.

The NHRC team comprising two officials Rajendra Singh and Avinash Kumar will conduct a detailed probe during their five-days visit to Bhubaneswar.