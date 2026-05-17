Balianta brutality case: Crime branch yet to trace truck that carried Soumya to hospital

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Bhubaneswar: The investigation into the brutal Balianta incident has intensified as the truck used to transport Soumya to the hospital remains untraceable. Soumya was reportedly taken to the hospital in a goods carrier truck while his hands and legs were tied and his body was fastened to bamboo poles. However, investigators are yet to find any clue about the vehicle or its driver.

Officials of the Crime Branch are making continuous efforts to trace the truck, but neither the vehicle nor the driver has been identified so far. The truck and its driver are considered key evidence and crucial eyewitnesses in the case.

According to the sources, the Crime Branch has examined several CCTV cameras in search of leads. Investigators also visited Balakati Hospital and scrutinised CCTV footage there, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet.

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Sources said several people were allegedly present inside the vehicle while Soumyaranjan was being taken from the crime spot to the hospital. It is suspected that he was brutally assaulted inside the truck during the journey. Reports indicate that Soumya breathed his last inside the vehicle itself.

The Crime Branch is now focusing on identifying the persons who were inside the truck and those who allegedly assaulted Soumya on the way to the hospital. Investigators believe several crucial events took place inside the vehicle, making the missing truck one of the most important pieces of evidence in the case.