Balianta brutal murder case: Crime Branch arrests two more main culprits

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Crime Branch which is probing different angles of the sensational Balianta brutal murder case has reportedly arrested two more main culprits of the case today.

Based on substantial evidence collected during the course of investigation, the Crime Branch arrested two more main accused whom they identified as Panchanan Badjena @ Kalia and Ranjit Rana. Both of them were apprehended from Ranpur jungle of Nayagarh district.

Investigation has revealed the involvement of Panchanan Badjena and Ranjit Rana in assaulting the deceased, Government Railway Police (GRP) constable Soumya Ranjan Swain.

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So far, a total of 15 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Out of them, 11 accused persons were arrested earlier by the local police.

Investigation is continuing on a priority basis, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the incident.

The sensational incident which occurred on May 7 under the Balianta Police Station in the Bhingarpur-Kaja area left Soumya Ranjan dead while his associate Om Prakash Rout sustained injuries. The incident had triggered massive outrage and raised major questions about law and order.