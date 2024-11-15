Bali yatra to kick off in Cuttack today, know the highlights

Cuttack: The world famous Bali yatra in Cuttack kicks off today. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will inaugurate the biggest carnival of South Asia at around 5:00 pm here.

Ambassadors from 13 countries will grace the fair this year. They will take four boats from Mahanadi silver city boat club to go to the Gadagadia ghat where Bali yatra is arranged. Artisans from eight countries will perform every night on the stages named after Baishnab Pani and Akshay Mohanty.

A pavilion consisting of stalls from eight countries in South east Asia will be set up in this year’s Bali yatra. As many as 2500 stalls both big and small have been set up in the upper and lower Bali yatra ground. The eight days’ carnival will showcase cultural programs for the visitors, food stalls will be set up and different stalls selling local products, handloom items, home décor, crockery etc will be set up for the 60 to 70 lakh visitors.

ORMAS and National Gandhi Shilpa Bazar will exhibit products from rural areas for the visitors. Laser show, drone show, water sports and kite flying will be the highlight of Bali yatra. As many as 400 drones will take part in the drone show.

Anant Duniya ride, several other rides and imagery land have been arranged for the visitors. Seventy platoon police force have been deployed to maintain traffic situation in Bali yatra.