Bali Yatra 2024 inaugurated in Cuttack of Odisha, watch

Cuttack: The historic Bali Yatra 2024 kick started today in the silver city Cuttack of Odisha. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the world famous fair at the upper and lower Bali yatra grounds.

As per reports, ambassadors from 14 countries took part in the massive Bali Yatra Fair today. The famous mela will continue till November 22.

Besides the CM, Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida is also present at the venue. Also, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, Jagatsinghpur MP Bibhuprasad Tarai, Cuttack Mayor Subas Singh, Barbati Cuttack MLA Sophia Firdosh, Choudwar Cuttack MLA Sauvik Biswal and Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Sethi are also present at the Baliyatra ground.

Long ago, traders of Odisha, called ‘Sadhabas’ used to go on sea voyage to far places like erstwhile Bali, Java, Sumatra in the vessels called Boita for business. They used to set out for the long journey from Kartika Purnima. To commemorate that glorious event, Odisha observes this massive Bali Yatra fair in Cuttack.

