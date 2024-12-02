Watch: Bali Jatra celebrated in UK for first time! Here’s how a grand celebration of Odisha’s maritime heritage was held

London: The historic Bali Jatra festival, commemorating Odisha’s ancient maritime legacy, was celebrated for the first time in the UK at Townley Grammar School, Bexley.

Hosted by the Odisha Society of United Kingdom (OSUK), the event brought together over 500 attendees, including dignitaries, cultural icons, and community leaders from the UK and India.

The ceremonial Boita Bandana, inaugurated by Dr. Bhargava Vasudevan, Deputy Lieutenant of Gravesham, and Manoj Panda from the Indian High Commission, celebrated Odisha’s ancient trade with Southeast Asia. The floating of miniature boats with lighted lamps symbolized a tribute to Odisha’s maritime history.

The festivities opened with the Indian and British national anthems, followed by Odisha’s state anthem, Bande Utkala Janani, sung by Odia diaspora women and directed by singer Sonali Pattnaik. A mesmerizing Mangala Charana performance by Odissi maestro Aviroop Sengupta and his student Adwiti Tripathy Pattnayak set the tone. Yoga guru Sitanshu Sahu led a session promoting mental well-being, captivating the audience.

Sweta Mohanty, OSUK spokesperson, highlighted Odisha’s pivotal maritime history and its contemporary relevance, such as India’s concerted effort to propel its maritime resurgence and the stitched ship project. Director Partha Sarathi Panda emphasized the event’s mission to showcase Odisha’s rich heritage globally and foster international cultural and trade ties.

Dr. Bibhuti Bhusan Pattnayak, OSUK’s Organizing Secretary, expressed immense pride in the event, stating, “Bali Jatra UK is a testament to the indomitable spirit of the Odia diaspora. It embodies our heritage and values while spreading the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’—the world is one family. This event was made possible by the dedication of our members, sponsors, and supporters, uniting us to celebrate Odisha’s legacy and strengthen cultural bonds.”

The presence of Ollywood superstars Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu added glamour to the event. Dressed in traditional Sambalpuri attire, they participated in a cultural parade, performed folk dances, and showcased Odisha’s handloom heritage in a fashion show.

Bollywood singer Asit Tripathy enthralled the audience with a mix of Bollywood and Sambalpuri songs, while London-based Odissi dancer Monideepa Seal dedicated her performance to mental health awareness.

The Mayor of Bexley, Cllr Sue Gower MBE JP, and David Easton JP DL, Deputy Lieutenant of Bexley, delivered a message on behalf of the Royal Representative, Dr. Bhargawa Vasudaven FRCSEd, Deputy Lieutenant of Gravesham. The message conveyed greetings from Lord-Lieutenant of Kent, The Lady Colgrain, and Her Majesty

Awards and Recognitions

The event concluded with an award ceremony celebrating excellence across various domains: –

Women Entrepreneur Leadership Award 2024:

Gayatri Panda

Sonali Panda

Jeeta Mona

Excellence in Social Service Award 2024:

Jordarn Meade

Sushmita Rajhansha

Climate Change Leadership Award 2024:

Winner: Dr. Kanhu Charan Pattnayak

Social Impact Culinary Award 2024:

Winner: Debasmita Mohapatra

Home-Based Entrepreneur Award 2024:

Winner: Upasana Padhi

Digital Innovation Pioneer Award 2024:

Winner: Roptia

Runner-up: Ekya Konnect Ltd

Outstanding Community Impact Award 2024:

Winner: Orpington Kanda Parivar

Distinguished Overseas Citizen Award 2024:

Winner: Rag Sandhu

Runner-up: Sitansu Sahu

Inspiring Young Talent Award 2024:

Winner: Adwiti Tripathy Pattnayak

Social Media Influencer Award 2024:

TV Presenter Aradhana

Rohit Srivastav

eOdisha

Bali Jatra UK 2024 not only celebrated Odisha’s rich heritage but also raised funds for two noble causes: the Maritime Volunteer Service (Lower Thames Unit) and Dibyajivan, supporting Odisha’s battle against cancer. This gesture highlighted the event’s commitment to giving back and making a positive impact on the community.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam to perform in Cuttack Bali Jatra this evening

Watch the Bali Jatra celebration in UK: