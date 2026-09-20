Baleshwar: Woman dies under mysterious circumstances, family allege murder over dowry demand

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Baleshwar: In a shocking incident, a woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Oladanga village under Oupada block of Odisha’s Baleshwar district on Sunday.

One Shubhalaxmi, the daughter of Prabhanjan Pradhan from Jarada village under Kaptipada police station limits of Mayurbhanj district, was married to Pankaj Samal of Oldanga village on June 9, 2024. The couple has a 11-month-old son.

However, Shubhalaxmi’s family members were today informed that she committed suicide and was rushed to the hospital where doctor declared her dead.

After reaching the hospital, Shubhalaxmi’s family members grew suspicious of something fishy behind her death and alleged that her in-laws and husband Pankaj killed her over dowry. They also claimed that Pankaj’s family members had been torturing her ever since marriage by demanding Rs 5 lakh dowry.

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Later, Shubhalaxmi’s family lodged a complaint at Nilagiri police station demanding an impartial investigation into her mysterious death and action against her husband and in-laws.

Upon receiving the complaint, Nilagiri police initiated a probe and detained Pankaj. They also sent Shubhalaxmi’s body for postmortem.