Baleshwar Sadar CDPO nabbed by Vigilance while taking bribe

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Baleshwar: Madhusmita Mohanty, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Sadar, Baleshwar and also in-charge CDPO of Baleshwar Municipality, has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe today.

The Vigilance sleuths nabbed Mohanty while she was demanding and taking bribe of Rs 5,000 from a vehicle owner to pass bills related to two months hire charges of his vehicle engaged in the office of CDPO, Baleshwar Municipality.

Mohanty had been recently given additional charge of CDPO Baleshwar Municipality following superannuation of the CDPO there. The owner of the vehicle has engaged his vehicle on rent basis in office of CDPO, Baleshwar Municipality, since 2024.

When the vehicle owner recently submitted the pending bills for two months (June & July) for necessary payment of Rs 26,000 per month, Mohanty demanded bribe Rs 5,000 to pass bills for necessary drawal. Being aggrieved, the vehicle owner (complainant) approached the vigilance authorities.

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Upon receiving the information, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Mohanty while taking the bribe from the complainant. The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Mohanty and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations linked to the CDPO from Disproportionate Assets (DA) angle.

In this connection, Baleshwar Vigilance PS Case No 16/2026, U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused CDPO. Detailed report follows.