Baleshwar: Police arrest 5-member gang of robbers who were looting at gunpoint

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Baleshwar: In a major breakthrough, the Basta police in Baleshwar district has arrested a gang of five robbers, including a minor boy, who were looting people at gunpoint.

Police have seized a country-made gun, 4 mobile phones, two bikes and a live bullet from their possessions, informed Basta SDPO Samarth Kumar Behera at a press conference held at Basta police station premises today.

The SDPO said that three miscreants came on a bike and robbed an online delivery employee at gunpoint near Nalabahar Chhaka under Basta police station. However, the locals caught hold of them and informed the police.

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After getting specific information from the them, police arrested two other members of the gang and recovered a stolen bullet bike from them, seized a gun, bullet and 4 mobile phones.

In course of investigation, police also came to know that the gang had threatened the employees of a petrol pump situated at Darada at gunpoint and attempted to rob cash from them on July 3, informed the Basta SDPO.

Further probe into the matter is underway.