Baleshwar flood alert: Subarnarekha flows above danger mark, over 100 villages affected

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Baleshwar: The flood situation in Baleshwar has become alarming as large quantity of water is flowing into the Subarnarekha from the upstream areas of Jharkhand.

As per reports, the river has touched the peak point at Rajghat on Wednesday night and at 9 AM Wednesday, the level was 11.54 metre, while the danger level at Rajghat is 10.36 metre, and at 1 PM water level reached around 11.60 metre.

River will remain above danger level till Thursday evening and the situation is critical for areas falling at low-lying regions of Jaleswar, Bhograi, Baliapal and Basta blocks, added reports.

There are two main causes for the flood: The high rainfall in up streams of Jharkhand and Mayurbhanj and large amount of water was released from Galudih barrage.

Around 8 PM on September 1, the maximum discharge from the Galudih Barrage was recorded at 5,146 cumecs. According to Water Resources Department officials, the released water takes around 24 hours to reach the downstream areas. It may take another 12 hours for the water to move further into the low-lying areas.

This means that even if the river level becomes stable or starts falling, the impact of the flood may continue to increase in downstream areas for some time.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Baleshwar has worsened rapidly, with around 100 more villages reportedly coming under floodwater. Several areas of Jaleswar, Baliapal and Bhograi have been affected.

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Authorities are keeping a close watch on low-lying areas of Jaleswar, Bhograi, Baliapal and Basta as the floodwater continues to move downstream.

The flood situation is unlikely to improve immediately as water already released from the river continues to move towards downstream areas.

Situation depends on rainfall and Galudih discharge There is some relief as the weather system responsible for the rainfall is moving west-northwestward.

At present, there is no major warning of another spell of extremely heavy rainfall in the upstream areas of the Subarnarekha.

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