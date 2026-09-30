Baleshwar: Fire breaks out in Hero showroom, several bikes damaged

Advertisement

Baleshwar: Several bikes gutted as fire broke out at a Hero showroom in Sahadev Khunta area of Baleshwar district of Odisha today.

As per reports, the showroom caught fire suddenly, with flames engulfing the premises, however, the exact cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet.

On receiving information, firefighters reached the spot immediately and are working to douse the flames.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several motorcycles parked inside the showroom are said to have been damaged in the fire.

Further details are awaited.