Baleshwar: Fire breaks out in a bike showroom, watch

Advertisement

Baleshwar: Several bikes gutted as fire broke out at a bike showroom in Sahadev Khunta area of Baleshwar district of Odisha today.

As per reports, the showroom caught fire suddenly, with flames engulfing the premises, however, the exact cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet.

On receiving information, firefighters reached the spot immediately and are working to douse the flames.

Meanwhile, several motorcycles parked inside the showroom are said to have been damaged in the fire.

Advertisement

Further details are awaited.

Watch the video here: