Baleshwar accident: tourist bus carrying 70 passengers crashes into cars

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Baleshwar: A tourist bus on its way to Puri lost its control and knocked down two cars. One of them was traveling towards Puri.

The incident happened under the limit of SIMULIA Police station at 5PM on Tuesday near Markona electricity office.

Around 70 passengers were inside the bus and suddenly lost its control and crashed into a Scorpio first and then hit another car.

The four people traveling inside the Scorpio had been injured during the incident.

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Their lives were saved by timely rescued work from them by many onlookers, who reached Simulia CHC for treatment.

Simulia police also reached the incident site after receiving the news, and started looking into the cause of accident.

The collision saw traffic on the highway halted for a few hours. Police personnel later regained control over the situation and worked on to clear the portion of road.