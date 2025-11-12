Balasore: Woman’s body lies uncremated 4 days, separated hubby detained waiting for son from Canada

Advertisement

Balasore: A bizarre incident has emerged in Balasore district of Odisha where a 70‑year‑old woman’s body has remained uncremated for four days amid a family dispute.

Rani De of a local village passed away due to a heart attack early last Sunday. Her husband, Sristidhar De, who has been living separately for years, arrived for a final darshan but he has been asked by the villagers to stay there till the deceased woman’s son and daughter in law, who live in Canada, arrives for the cremation.

It has been alleged that Sristidhar, a retired bank regional manager, has been living with another woman after the separation; however, this remains unverified. Because of the disagreement, the body has been kept in the house, with relatives and locals taking turns to guard it.

Four days have passed since the death of the woman, but the funeral has not been done yet. She has been dressed in a new saree, and vermilion has been applied to her forehead, but she is yet to receive funeral rites.

