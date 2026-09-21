Balasore: Two Women Dead After Being Hit by Train

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Balasore: In a tragic incident at least two women died after being hit by a train in Balasore district of Odisha on Monday. The sad incident took place near Basta railway station.

The identity of the deceased women is yet to be ascertained.

It is still unclear whether it was an accident or something else.

After getting information about the incident, Railway staff and concerned officials reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

The bodies of the two women have been recovered and sent for post-mortem.

Police said more details about the incident will emerge only after the identity of the deceased is established.

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UPDATE:

Jaleswar: The two women killed after being hit by a train near Basta station under South Eastern Railway have been identified as sister-in-law and co-sister.

The deceased have been identified as Rukchand Marandi from Baunshatofa village under Rasgovindpur police station in Mayurbhanj district and her sister-in-law from Parulia village.

According to information, both died after being hit by the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express while they were crossing the railway track.

Railway police have reached the spot and investigation is underway.